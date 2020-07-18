Malta: Standards Commissioner says Muscat did not pay for Dubai trips himself

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with a report by the Standards Commissioner on a trip to Dubai by Joseph Muscat in December. The investigation contradicted claims by the former Prime Minister that he paid for the trip from personal funds but did not find him in breach of ethics.

Another story quotes Enterprise Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia who said in court that people with offshore companies have no place in public life. He was testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

