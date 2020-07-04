Malta: Standards Commissioner report confirms strong link between Muscat, Fenech – PN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The report compiled by the Commissioner for Public Standards confirms the strong link that exists between former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and who is also the owner of 17 Black, the PN said.

In a statement, the PN said commissioner George Hyzler had found that Muzcat was in prima facie breach of ethics when it came to conflict of interest, acceptance of gifts, honest and the value of leadership.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:55

Like this: Like Loading...

Related