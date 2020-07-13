Malta: St Julian’s fire leaves woman dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the death of a 68-year-old woman after a fire broke out in her residence in St Julian’s on Sunday morning. Investigators believe that Anna Spiteri attempted to walk out into the balcony but was blocked by the flames and smoke.

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela made a partisan speech on Sunday morning, ignoring a damning report by the National Audit Office or warnings highlighted by Fitch Ratings,

