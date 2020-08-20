Preloader
Malta: Sliema murder victim’s sister, sons were staying at same house; were out at time of shooting

The sister of one of two men who were murdered in Sliema on Tuesday and her two sons were staying in the same house but luckily were still out when the shooting took place.

Chris Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were shot dead inside their Locker Street home on Tuesday at around 10.30pm.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Pandolfino’s sister and her two sons, who live in the UK, are currently holidaying in Malta and were staying at the same house.

No one has been arrested so far, but the police are speaking to a number of witnesses. 

Source: The Malta Independent

By Corporate Dispatch

