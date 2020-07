Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that six people are expected to contest a race for PN leader if the General Council opens a contest. The paper names Therese Comodini Cachia, Roberta Metsola, Alex Perici Calsiaone, Mark Anthony Sammut, and Bernard Greach, besides incumbent Adrian Delia.

