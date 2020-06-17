Malta: Six new cases of Covid-19 in Malta – and two others recover

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Malta over the past 24 hours, after 911 swab tests were carried out. A total of 84,964 swab tests have been carried out to date.

Meanwhile, two persons have been declared as recovered, which brings the total number of persons who have recovered from the coronavirus in Malta up to 610.

The number of persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 is 662, of which 43 are still active.

Source: TVM

Updated 15:30

