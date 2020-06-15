Malta: Six countries have been added to list of destinations you can visit from 1 July, and one country removed from original list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new countries which have been added to the list are Italy (except for the regions of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piemonte) France (except for Ile de France), Spain (except for Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha,, Castile and Leon), Poland (except for Katowice airport), Greece and Croatia.

On the other hand, Israel, which was included with the original list has been removed. Monitoring is taking place of the countries on this list and therefore if the need arises it may be revised.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:00

