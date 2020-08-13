Malta: Sicily imposes quarantine on travelers from Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Sicily has imposed a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering the island from Malta with effect from Friday. Belgium and the Netherlands have also put Malta on the unsafe list.

Another story quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who said that he was not part of the ‘inner circle’ who made decisions on controversial projects in the Muscat Administration. Scicluna was testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Thursday.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related