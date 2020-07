Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six police constables and a sergeant were on Monday charged with committing fraud when they received payments for ‘extra duties’ when they would not have done the work.

In one case, a constable was allegedly paid for carrying out extra duties when he was on vacation leave while another officer is accused of unplugging the tracking device on his motorbike.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:05

