Malta: September sessions still scheduled, all present must prevent transmission of COVID-19, MATSEC say

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a post on social media, the MATSEC board revealed that the special session of September examinations will still be taking place despite the rise in COVID-19 cases this week and asserted that examiners, invigilators and exam candidates must prevent transmission of the virus.

“The MATSEC Board confirms that this special session will go ahead as planned and wishes to reassure candidates that the necessary precautionary measures will be taken to safeguard their health, as well as that of invigilators and examiners, by following the guidelines issued by the competent authorities,”.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 17:40

