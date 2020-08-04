Malta: Schools planning for possible delay in restart

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that schools are set to re-open on September 28, but education authorities are setting up contingency plans for online learning in case the day is pushed back by another outbreak of coronavirus.

Another story reports that PN MPs met on Monday afternoon to discuss the results of the General Council vote. Sources told the paper that the group is trying to find the candidate with the widest appeal.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related