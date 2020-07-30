Malta: Saviour Gaffarena killed by gunshots in Mqabba, his cousin wounded – four people arrested

30th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 27-year-old man, Saviour Gafferena, was killed by a firearm shot to his head late on Wednesday night in the area of Ħal Millieri in Qrendi. His cousin 17-year-old Vince Gaffarena, who was with him, was hit by two shots and later drove to Imqabba, with Saviour Gaffarena’s body on the passenger seat. The Police are holding four youths suspected of having been involved in the crime.

Saviour Gaffarena was certified dead at the scene, and the 17-year-old youth was transferred to hospital where he was operated on and is in a stable condition.

Source: TVM

Updated 17:15

Tags:

