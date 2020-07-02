Malta: Satabank loses banking licence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Satabank has had its licence withdrawn by the European Central Bank on recommendation of the Malta Financial Services Authority, Satabank has been under charge of Ernst & Young since October 2018.

Another story says that Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri welcomed the passengers aboard the first Air Malta touch-down in Malta since flights were suspended.

