Malta: Rule of law reform to be presented this week

It-Torċa quotes Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who said that the government is going to present a bill to reform the rule of law in parliament this week. The minister said the proposals were drafted after feedback from the Venice Commission and the judiciary.

The paper reports that the court threw out the judicial protest filed by the Air Malta Pilots Association contesting the sacking of 69 pilots. Judge Toni Abela said that the redundancies were within the airline’s rights.

