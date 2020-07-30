Malta: Rule of Law bill gets through parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the opposition voted in favour of the bill on rule of law presented by the government after threatening to vote against. A series of amendments were presented by the opposition, including about the method of appointing the President.

The paper asks Health Minister Chris Fearne about the recent spike in Covid-19 infections which have pushed the number of active cases to 112. The minister urged people to avoid situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

