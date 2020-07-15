Malta: ‘Root and branch reform’ of anti-corruption body presented by government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The State’s anti-corruption body will be given more powers and its autonomy strengthened under a “root and branch” reform being debated in Parliament.

Moving the Bill, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis noted that the reform is meant to give more teeth to the Permanent Commission Against Corruption, set up in 1988. He acknowledged that, throughout these years, the institution failed to establish itself as very few people sought redress through it.

Moreover, the Bill also empowers the commission to challenge the Attorney General’s decision if the latter decided there were no grounds to prosecute. Such right, known as the judicial review, will also be granted to the injured party, or the person who lodged the original complaint with the commission.

Source: Times of Malta

