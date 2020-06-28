Malta: Robert Abela sticks by Joseph Muscat
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Prime Minister Robert Abela has stuck by his predecessor Joseph Muscat, insisting there is no problem with him staying on as a Labour MP.
Replying to questions on ONE TV put to him by three media houses, including Times of Malta, Abela reiterated what he said earlier this week when he made a clear distinction between former Labour MP Konrad Mizzi and Muscat.
Source: Times of Malta
Updated 17:00
