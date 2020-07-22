Malta: Robert Abela says EU package double 2013 allocation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela at the end of the EU Council discussion over the bloc’s new budget. Abela said that the €2.25 billion financial package secured by Malta is double what had been allocated in the 2013 negotiations.

The paper reports that the Nationalist Party is mulling action against members of its youth wing, MŻPN, following a series of public statements calling for change in the PN’s leadership.

