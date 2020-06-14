Malta: Robert Abela is not ready to take action on Chris Cardona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It is clear that the Prime Minister is not able to take action on the Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Chris Cardona. On Sunday morning, on the Labor Party’s media, Robert Abela was not able to answer questions from the Net News journalist Christine Amaira… as well as from the journalist Kurt Sansone… about whether or not he is ready to take the necessary actions on Chris Cardona on the allegations made in Court in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source: Net News

Updated 16:15pm

