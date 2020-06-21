Malta: Robert Abela informed of Montenegro wind farm claims last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument claims that Prime Minister Robert Abela knew about the allegations surrounding the Montenegro wind farm deal as early as November. Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said that Abela’s hands are tied.

Another story quotes a Facebook post by Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo who warned that corruption allegations can ultimately lead to an ‘economic covid-21’ if Malta is grey-listed next year.

