Malta: Robert Abela hails Malta-Libya relationship

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who, during a visit by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said that Malta considers Libya its friend. Abela announced that the countries would invest more in border control.

The paper speaks to the Ministry for Home Affairs about homeless migrants who were seen sleeping rough in Valletta after being evicted from open centres. A spokesperson said that migrants are accommodated for a set period of time.

