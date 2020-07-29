Malta: Robert Abela argues against sentiments of fear

29th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who warned against ‘baseless fear’. He said that if fear is allowed to seep to the roots of society, it will hold the country back from further progress.

Another story reports that migrants who disembarked on Tuesday were kept in quarantine as per procedure. Covid-19 test results were out for 85 people in the group of 94, with the remaining results expected today.

