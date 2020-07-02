Malta: Retail sector in dire straits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that retail business is struggling to survive, and some workers have already been laid off. Business in Valletta is down to around 15 percent of last year while retailers in Sliema report a 60 percent drop in sales.

Another story says that the ports have reopened after the Covid-19 shutdown, but the first cruise liner passengers are not expected to arrive in Malta before mid-August.

