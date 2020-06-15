Malta: Restrictions on flights to be lifted in July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that another six countries have been added to the list of safe destinations, however, some restrictions on certain regions in Italy, France, and Spain will remain in place until mid-July.

The paper speaks to a Polish resident who suffered a gliding accident last year that left him paralysed. Tomasz Szpyrka, 32, was told that he is not eligible for a disability in Malta pension since he is not a citizen.

