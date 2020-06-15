Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Malta: Restrictions on flights to be lifted in July

15th June 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that another six countries have been added to the list of safe destinations, however, some restrictions on certain regions in Italy, France, and Spain will remain in place until mid-July.

The paper speaks to a Polish resident who suffered a gliding accident last year that left him paralysed. Tomasz Szpyrka, 32, was told that he is not eligible for a disability in Malta pension since he is not a citizen.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: