Malta: Restaurant owners report rise in reservations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to restaurant owners who said that, although business is not as good as last year, reservations are climbing every week especially with the distribution of the government vouchers.

The Independent carries an interview with Commissioner for Domestic Violence Audrey Friggieri who said that women and girls have traditionally been taught to remain silent when faced with abuse, but she observes that things are changing.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...