Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Restaurant owners report rise in reservations

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to restaurant owners who said that, although business is not as good as last year, reservations are climbing every week especially with the distribution of the government vouchers.

The Independent carries an interview with Commissioner for Domestic Violence Audrey Friggieri who said that women and girls have traditionally been taught to remain silent when faced with abuse, but she observes that things are changing.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: