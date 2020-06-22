Malta: Reputational damage may reach ‘point of no return’ – MEA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Employers’ Association expressed its concerns about revelations that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech made millions off Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm, describing it as the latest blow to Malta’s international reputation which could have long-term economic repercussions.

The MEA also emphasised that Malta could not afford to lose its standing or to be grey or blacklisted as a financial jurisdiction by Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:25

