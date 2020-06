Reading Time: < 1 minute

Repubblika reminded every Board member the obligations it has to look at the interest of the Maltese public, who is a shareholder in Enemalta. This came after expressing that it is “scandalised” at how the company paid €10.3 million to buy a company which was sold for €2.9 million 18 days after.

Source: NET News

Updated 16:50

