Malta: Repubblika willing to drop ECJ case if new laws embrace Venice Commission recommendations

Rule of Law NGO Repubblika has declared itself ready to withdraw its case against the government at the ECJ once it is fully satisfied that the bills submitted to Parliament fully embrace the recommendations put forward by the Venice Commission, and urged by Repubblika.

The NGO had filed a court case challenging the system by which judges and magistrates are appointed, saying the existing system gave the prime minister “arbitrary discretion” when selecting candidates. A Maltese judge had referred the matter to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:50

