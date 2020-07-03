Malta: Report on gifts received by Joseph Muscat finalised

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life submitted the findings of an investigation into gifts from Yorgen Fenech to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. A parliamentary committee will convene to discuss the conclusions.

The Times follows the compilation of evidence against the men accused of causing the death of Miriam Pace in a house collapse in March. The victim’s daughter revealed that Pace was seeing a psychologist to treat her anxiety over construction works next door.

