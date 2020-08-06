Malta remains on UK travel corridor – passengers from Andorra, Belgium and Bahamas to self-isolate for 14 days

6th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas will be required to self-isolate at home or another specified address for 14 days on arrival in the UK from Saturday.

In a tweet, transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Data shows we need to remove Andorra, Belgium and The Bahamas from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors in order to keep infection rates DOWN.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

The Guardian

