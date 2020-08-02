Malta: Registered unemployment rate lowest in euro area

2nd August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports that Malta registered the lowest rate of unemployment in the euro zone during the second quarter. The paper says that while registered unemployment keeps rising in other member states, Malta recorded a decrease between June and July.

Another story says that MP Therese Comodini Cachia is expected to throw her hat in the ring for the party leadership role, but the paper says that other possible candidates including MEP Roberta Metsola and lawyers Bernard Grech and Joe Giglio are favourites.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Tokyo reconsidering declaring an emergency in view of spike in cases

2nd August 2020

Photo Story – Referee Rocchi gives thumb up at end of Serie A season

2nd August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Sunday 2nd August 2020 – UPDATED

2nd August 2020

Victoria’s state Premier declares state of disaster, imposes curfew

2nd August 2020

Beyoncé releases Black is King visual album on Disney+

2nd August 2020

Russia to resume travel to Geneva

2nd August 2020

On This Day…

2nd August 2020

Lebanon hit by Eid holiday surge in Covid-19 infections

2nd August 2020

Fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest surge

2nd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: