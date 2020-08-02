Malta: Registered unemployment rate lowest in euro area

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports that Malta registered the lowest rate of unemployment in the euro zone during the second quarter. The paper says that while registered unemployment keeps rising in other member states, Malta recorded a decrease between June and July.

Another story says that MP Therese Comodini Cachia is expected to throw her hat in the ring for the party leadership role, but the paper says that other possible candidates including MEP Roberta Metsola and lawyers Bernard Grech and Joe Giglio are favourites.

