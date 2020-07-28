Malta: Reduction in reported crime

28th July 2020
The Independent quotes statistics released by the police showing that just under 5,200 crimes have been reported in the first six months this year. In the previous two years, over 6,000 crimes had been reported in the same period.

Another story reports that various mass events have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. In the meantime, calls for a temporary ban on such activities have increased following a spike in the virus last week.

