Malta

Malta: Record number of Covid-19 swab tests in 24 hours

L-Orizzont says that a record number of 3,030 swab tests were taken between Wednesday and Thursday, returning 40 positive cases. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that testing is crucial to bringing the outbreak under control.

Another story reports that hundreds of boats attempting to cross from Libya to Europe in recent weeks were intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard. The paper says that most of the migrants that made it through, disembarked in Italy.

Corporate Dispatch

