Malta: Public losing trust in management of pandemic

The Sunday Times publishes survey results which show that the share of people who trust the government’s handling of the pandemic has plummeted from 83 percent in May to 40 percent this month. More than half expect political accountability for the current situation.

The paper identifies the 72-year-old to have died of Covid-19 this week as Godfrey Ellul, who was released from prison three months ago following years of demanding parole since being diagnosed with cancer.

