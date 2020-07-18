Malta: Public invited to physically attend PA meetings
The Planning Authority has announced that representees and the public may attend the Planning Commission’s Meeting in Public next Wednesday, 4 months after moving to online-only meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Any member of the public who chooses to physically attend the public meeting “will have to adhere to COVID measures”, the statement said.
Source: MaltaToday
Updated 17:15
