Malta: Public invited to physically attend PA meetings

The Planning Authority has announced that representees and the public may attend the Planning Commission’s Meeting in Public next Wednesday, 4 months after moving to online-only meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any member of the public who chooses to physically attend the public meeting “will have to adhere to COVID measures”, the statement said.

Source: MaltaToday

