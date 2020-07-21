Malta: Public Health Superintendent calls for caution

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci after reports of large crowds celebrating village feasts. Prof Gauci said that the threat of the virus is still present and warned people to act responsibly.

A second story says that the opposition could lose its Whip and MEPs, besides the Opposition Leader, if the PN moves to expel the 19 MPs who voted against Adrian Delia in a vote of confidence.

