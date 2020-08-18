Malta: Public call for post of Attorney General published

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A public call for the post of Attorney General has been issued in the government gazette.

The call was issued following the resignation of Peter Grech, who will step down from the role on 9 September.

The Appointment Commission said the selected candidate will be employed on a full-time basis and will be required to head the Office of the Attorney General. Applicants must have not less than twelve years of practice as an Advocate in Malta or served as a Magistrate in Malta or have partly so practised and partly so served.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:45

