Malta: Public assets make €172M in profits since 2013

Kullħadd quotes figures by the National Statistics Office which show that the value of public entities increased threefold since 2013, with profits amounting to a combined €172 million in seven years.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia in an interview who said that he finds no problem with a new leadership race but said that a section of MPs would still not accept it if he is re-elected.

The paper says that Infrastructure Malta is using a new type of road asphalt that is more resistant to heavy traffic and to the elements. The material has already been tested on roads in Southern regions.

