Malta: Promised reforms in building and construction sector have failed to materialise, architects tell Prime Minister

3rd August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Architects have accused the government of reneging on a commitment last year to reform the building and construction sector.

None of the reforms promised in August last year after a third building collapsed, have materialised, the Chamber of Architects said in an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Government had promised to set up a new Building and Construction Authority by October 2019, release building and construction regulations within 24 months, and present to parliament amendments to the Periti Act by October 2019.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:30

