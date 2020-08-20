Preloader
Malta: Producers decry lack of consultation over film industry incentives

The Malta Producers’ Association has decried the lack of consultation over the rebranding of a film fund by the government, saying that its proposals to help the domestic industry diversify were ignored.

“It is clear to the majority of stakeholders that the industry in Malta needs to be ambitious and make bolder steps towards increasing exports if it wishes develop into a sustainable and consistent industry,” the association said.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:15

By Corporate Dispatch

