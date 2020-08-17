Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Prime Minister says Malta coping better than other countries

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that Malta compares very well with countries its size on Covid-19 testing rates and rates of mortality. He said that facts must ‘prevail’ on speculation.

Another story says that the Consul to Shanghai and his wife were arrested on charges of money laundering. The Consul, Aldo Cutajar, was also accused of committing a crime that he was duty-bound to prevent as a government official. 

The paper reports on situations where non-Maltese workers lost their jobs and their homes because of the coronavirus emergency. In one case, a homeless man found the support of the Indian High Commission.

By Corporate Dispatch

