Malta: Prime Minister says coronavirus spread is in hand

L-Orizzont follows a press conference by the Prime Minister and Health Minister on Friday. Robert Abela said that despite the spike in infections in the last days, the Covid-19 situation remains under control.

Another story says that PN MPs opposed to Adrian Delia are split over the nomination of Bernard Grech as the challenger for the party’s leadership. The paper says that some of them would have preferred Therese Comodini Cachia.

