Malta: Prime Minister says 4,000 jobs added to economy

27th July 2020
L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that 4,000 new jobs have been created in the last five weeks. He contrasted Malta’s success with other economies that are still expecting unemployment to rise.

Another story says that over 1,200 swab tests were conducted over the weekend following Covid-19 cases detected from mass events. The paper says that the spike in positive tests are fuelling fears of a second wave of the virus.

