Malta: Prime Minister rejects claims he discussed Yorgen Fenech with Opposition Leader

The Independent says that Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed reports that he met with Opposition Leader Adrian Delia last week but denied suggestions that they discussed allegations surrounding Yorgen Fenech.

Another story quotes sources within the Nationalist Party who said that the parliamentary group sought to reconcile differences but MPs on the two sides of the argument were too stubborn to find an agreement.

