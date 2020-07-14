Malta: Prime Minister orders VGH MoU to be found

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Prime Minister Robert Abela ordered the missing Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare to be retrieved, after the National Auditor said that it could not be located.

Another story quotes Constitutional Law expert Kevin Aquilina who criticised the reasoning of the President in deciding to keep Adrian Delia as Leader of the Opposition. Aquilina said that the decision is a ‘meaningless interpretation’ of the law.

