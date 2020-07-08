Malta: Prime Minister does not exclude a change to the post of Attorney General

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In comments he gave to the media, PM Robert Abela said he did not exclude any changes to the post of Attorney General.

However, he clarified that this was not because of any allegations made in Court about instructions for Police to tread carefully in the investigation about the Panama Papers.

He said that the advice of the Attorney General Peter Grech was taken out of context because he was referring to the elevation of information and data, which is a sensitive procedure.

Source: TVM

Updated 14:35

Like this: Like Loading...

Related