Mon. Jun 29th, 2020

Malta: Prime Minister denies information on Macbridge ownership

29th June 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on an interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela who denied any knowledge of the ownership of Macbridge. The company was listed along with 17 Black as a target client of Panama companies owned by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

Another story speaks to astrophysicist Joseph Caruana who warned that light pollution in Malta is getting worse every year. Caruana said that a public consultation by the government represents a step forward but called for concrete action beyond guidelines.

