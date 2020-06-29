Malta: Prime Minister calls for prudence by MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister who appealed for House representatives to exercise prudence with their parliamentary privilege, Robert Abela said that MP’s privilege has served Malta’s democracy well.

Another story speaks to Energy Minister Michael Farrugia who revealed that authorities are discussing a memorandum of understanding about road resurfacing projects that develop faults after a short time.

