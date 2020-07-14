Malta: President Vella retains Adrian Delia in Opposition Leader role

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the decision by President George Vella to retain Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader. A statement by the Office of the President said that the constitutional role must be held by the leader of the biggest party in opposition.

The paper follows the compilation of evidence against John Paul Woods, accused of having murdered Charlene Farrugia in 2008. The prosecuting inspector told the court that the victim and the accused had had an argument over money owed to her partner.

