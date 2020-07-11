Malta: President Vella meets majority of Opposition MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that President George Vella spoke with the majority of Opposition MPs asking them whether they had confidence in current leader Adrian Delia. Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia told the paper he backed Therese Comodini Cachia for Opposition Leader.

Another story says that three experts on constitutional law rejected arguments by Adrian Delia that the roles of the party leader in opposition and that of the Opposition Leader must automatically be occupied by the same person.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related